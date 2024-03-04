College basketball has a new scoring queen: Caitlin Clark makes history

College basketball has a new scoring queen.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is now in the history books, making her mark on Division 1 college basketball as the NCAA all time leading scorer.

Several celebrities, including rapper Travis Scott and pitching Legend Nolan Ryan, showed up to watch Clark's history-making game. She surpassed "Pistol Pete" Maravich's record of 3,667 career points — a record that stood for more than 50 years.

"A record is a record. I don't want that to be the reason people remember me. I hope people remember me for the way I play with a smile on my face, my competitive fire," Clark said. "Sure, they can remember the wins but also the fun me and my teammates had together."

Iowa defeated Ohio State by 10 points — Clark finished the game having scored 35 points.