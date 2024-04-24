Madonna sued again for showing up late to her concerts

Fans of Madonna are suing the Queen of Pop yet again for allegedly showing up hours after her concerts are scheduled to begin.

A new federal class-action lawsuit has reportedly been filed by three angry fans regarding a pair of performances Madonna gave in Washington, D.C., this past December as part of her Celebration Tour. The plaintiffs claim the concerts were supposed to start at 8:30 p.m. but the pop star didn't end up taking the stage until 10:30 p.m.

According to the complaint, which was obtained by Billboard, Madonna and concert giant Live Nation are accused of deceiving fans deceived fans by unlawfully engaging in false advertising because the performances did not begin at the time listed on tickets.

This isn't the first time the "Like A Prayer" singer has been accused of being tardy to her shows. Two other fans filed a separate lawsuit earlier this year after Madonna took the stage at her New York concert more than two hours after it was scheduled to start.

A Florida man also sued Madonna and Live Nation in 2019, alleging breach of contract after the singer's Madame X Tour date in Miami started two hours later than originally stated. However, he voluntarily dismissed the suit a month later.