Former Rep. George Santos says he's reprising drag queen persona

Kitara is apparently ready for a comeback.

Rep. George Santos said he is bringing his drag queen alter ego "out of the closet after 18 years." The disgraced lawmaker is offering Cameo videos as Kitara for $275. Santos said 20% of the proceeds will go to two charities of his choice: Tunnel 2 Towers and The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Tunnel 2 Towers says it helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders. The Fellowship is a charity that says its goal is to help Jews escape poverty and antisemitism, while also working to build bridges between Christians and Jews.

The revival of Kitara could be seen as a surprise to many. After photos of Santos in drag were published in early 2023, the former lawmaker said they were fake.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," Santos said in a post on social media at the time.

Santos was no stranger to controversy during his short time in Congress. Almost immediately after being elected, it was revealed he lied about his background, including his education and work history.

In October 2023, Santos was indicted on nearly two dozen charges, including filing fraudulent fundraising reports and identity theft.

"Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign," said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace.

Santos pleaded not guilty and remained in Congress for a few more months. Once backed by members of his own party, the Republican was expelled from Congress on Dec. 1. The final straw appeared to be a House Ethics Committee report that said there was "substantial evidence" that Santos broke federal laws.

Santos was intent on returning to Congress, launching a campaign as an Independent for the third congressional district in New York, but he suspended his campaign last week.