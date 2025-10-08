Dolly Parton's sister Freida asks for 'prayers' for the singer on social media

Dolly Parton's sister Freida Parton has asked for prayers for the singer while she navigates recent health issues.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," Freida Parton wrote on social media. "She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

In September, Caesars Palace announced that Dolly Parton would be postponing her December 2025 concerts due to upcoming procedures related to her recent "health challenges."

In an Instagram post, Dolly Parton released a statement explaining the reasoning behind the postponement, explaining, "I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see."

Parton has not shared many other details about her health, except to say that doctors had told her she would need to have "a few procedures."

Parton's husband Carl Dean died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

He inspired Parton's hit song "Jolene," but otherwise lived a relatively private life with her.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," Parton said in a statement at the time.