Bipartisan bill would make daylight saving time permanent

There's a bi-partisan Congressional bill being held up in committee that would allow states to permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time. That would mean no more changing the clocks in spring and fall.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:22:31-05

It's almost time to spring forward!

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday.

At 2 a.m. we will move our clocks forward an hour. Losing an hour of sleep means gaining an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

A bi-partisan Congressional bill would allow states to permanently make the change to Daylight Saving Time. If passed, the switch could take place in more than two dozen states. The bill is currently being held up in committee.

There are already about a dozen states that have legislation in the works to switch to year-round Standard Time.

