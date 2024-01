The winner of the 2024 Minnesota "Name a Snowplow" contest will be announced today.

Here are the top five finalists:



A Little Salty A Plow Called Sue Aaron Brrrrr, Senior Alice Scooper Barbie's Dream Plow

The Minnesota Department of Transportation narrowed more than 8,000 submissions to a list of just 50. Voting is closed now but you can see that list of finalists here.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.