Alanis Morissette playing American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 28

MILWAUKEE — Alanis Morissette is scheduled to play a concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 28, 2024.

According to organizers, the show will feature special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade.

"The Triple Moon Tour" kicks off on June 9 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ.

