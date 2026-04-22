Earth Day celebrations in our neighborhoods

NE WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Communities across Northeast Wisconsin are offering several opportunities to get out and celebrate Earth Day.

In Green Bay, the Neville Public Museum is hosting a free Earth Day cleanup event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can help prepare the pollinator gardens and pick up trash along the museum grounds.

You can register for the event by calling Ali Smurawa at (920) 448-7840 or emailing her at ali.smurawa@browncountywi.gov

The Green Bay Conservation Corps is also hosting cleanup events at different locations around the city from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers should bring water and wear sturdy shoes for all activities.

Volunteer locations include:



He-Nis-Ra Park: Help remove invasive garlic mustard.

Ken Euers Nature Area: Clean up the shoreline and wetlands.

Newberry Conservancy: Clean up the park and remove garlic mustard.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary: Remove garlic mustard and create pollinator nesting habitats. Pre-registration is required for the nesting habitats.

You can register for this event here.

Apppleton Habitat ReStore Facebook

In Appleton, the Appleton Habitat ReStore is hosting an afternoon of learning and fun from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appleton Habitat ReStore Facebook List of events for Appleton ReStore Earth Day celebration

The event features hourly drawings, food trucks, live demonstrations and building activities.

In Oshkosh, the Oshkosh ReStore is hosting an Earth Day brat fry with Rodney's Cafe, presented by Habitat for Humanity, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. By making a donation, attendees can receive 30 percent off an item. Every purchase helps keep material out of the landfill and supports building affordable homes.

Discover Oshkosh Oshkosh ReStore Earth Day Celebration

Whatever you do this Earth Day, even small actions can make a lasting impact in our neighborhoods and the environment.