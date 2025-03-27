Early voting underway across northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The spring election is next Tuesday, and it's already breaking records when it comes to turnout and the amount of outside money coming in to support supreme court candidates.

That's why election workers are busy at work to accommodate people who cast their ballots early.

"Call your local clerk and talk to them, because we are ready, willing and excited to help voters get the right information," said Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys.

Jeffreys has been busy protecting voters from misinformation about next week's election—like reporting when post cards were sent to voters with the wrong election date or when fliers with inaccurate information information about races started circulating.

Jeffreys said she reported both instances to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"I think that people really need to exercise and abundance of caution when they get things like that, that are unsolicited," Jeffreys reminded voters.

"What different preparations have you had to do this time in comparison to previous elections," Mac asked.

"Sure, well I have to say, Mac, it feels a little bit more like November," Jeffreys responded.

According to Wis Politics, this year's supreme court race between Brad Schimmel and Susan Crawford has already shattered spending records at $76-million—surpassing the 2023 spring supreme court race of $56-million, where Janet Protasiewicz edged out Dan Kelly.

Jeffreys says supreme court races often lead to higher voter turnout, but since this year's spring election doesn't include Green Bay's mayoral race, "We don't have quite the same amount of absentee ballots we had in November, but we have a nice, brisk turnout for in-person voting, absentee voting, and then the by-mail ballots," Jeffreys added.

Jeffreys says the city's nearly 50 tabulators have been tested, and they're ready to start counting votes Tuesday night.

Jeffreys says the most important advice she can share with voters is to simply remember their ID when they decide to cast their ballot.

To learn more about casting your ballot between now and April 1, you can click here.

