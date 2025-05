WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A driver was killed on Friday night when a utility van left the road and landed upside down in a ditch.

Winnebago County officials say it happened around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 45 north of County Trunk Y. Investigators say no other vehicles were involved.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Deputies say the van appeared to be heading northbound on Highway 45 at a "high rate-of-speed" before entering the ditch and rolling.