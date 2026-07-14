World War II submarine begins rare dry dock restoration in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A historic World War II submarine arrived in Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday for repairs and preservation work.

The USS Silversides, one of the most decorated submarines of World War II, arrived under tow at Fincantieri Marine Group for essential maintenance and restoration.

The submarine is preserved as a museum ship in Muskegon, Michigan. According to museum officials, this marks the first time in more than 70 years that the USS Silversides will undergo dry dock preservation work.

Museum officials said the work will include hull cleaning, detailed inspections, structural repairs, and protective painting and coating.

The submarine is expected to return to Michigan in October.