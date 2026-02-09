Workshop building destroyed after fire in Door County

TOWN OF LIBERTY GROVE (NBC 26) — An early morning fire destroyed a workshop building in the Town of Liberty Grove Monday, according to the Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department.

Fire Chief Michael Goldstone says crews were called to a structure fire at the 10000 block of County Road ZZ in the Town of Liberty Grove just before 1 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived to the location, the building, a single-story private workshop, was fully engulfed with no walls or roof structure remaining. The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.

Fire Chief Goldstone says because of the extensive damage to the building, the cause of the fire could not be determined.

No injuries were reported.