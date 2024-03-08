'We need more love in this world': Open Door Pride giving away free pride flags to local businesses

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — You might see more pride flags around Door County. That's because there's a goal to make it a more welcoming place for everyone.



The group Open Door Pride is giving the pride flag away for free to Door County businesses and organizations

Five years of giving away pride flags to let both locals and visitors know that this is a welcoming community.

"To me, it kind of signifies being welcoming and open to everybody," said June.

Melanie June is the Co-Owner of the Holiday Music Motel in Sturgeon Bay.

She says when Open Door Pride, the group behind the Pride Flag Initiative asked if they wanted to fly a flag for the LGBTQIA+ community, she was more than willing.

Across the street, Margaret Lockwood, the owner of the Margaret Lockwood Gallery, is also displaying the rainbow flag.

"Everybody deserves to love who they want to love. That's what I think," said Lockwood.

While many like the flags, both business owners say not everyone loves them.

"Last year, somebody, I got a call real early in the morning that my flag had been burned and so, when I came down, I saw it was it was black spray paint," said Lockwood.

“Unfortunately, we've had several incidents and people ripping up the flags,” said June.

They say they won't let that behavior stop them from displaying the flags.

“As soon as they destroy a flag, we put it right back up where it was,” said Frank.

Andrea Frank is a board member of Open Door Pride.

She says the flags are available for any business or organization in the county as a symbol of love and welcoming.

Frank says over the last five years The community has responded well to the pride flag giveaway.

“Our first year we had 17 participants and last year we had over 100 so we are hoping this year to have even more than that,” said Frank.

And the whole point is to create a more connected community.

"Love everybody like you would yourself, your neighbors, people in your family, just we need more love in this world," said Frank.

If your Door County business wants to be a part of letting everyone know they are welcome here by flying a pride flag, you can contact Open Door Pride at info@opendoorpride.org

