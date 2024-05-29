Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDoor CountyWashington Island

Actions

Individual killed after working on cable repairs following Washington Island tornado

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 13:16:37-04

WASHINGTON ISLAND (NBC 26) — Washington Island Police say an individual was killed after helping repair cables caused by an EF1 tornado.

Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an electrocution at the intersection of Michigan and Rangeline Roads at approximately 7:57 a.m. on May 25.

Police say live-saving measures were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old James C. Terrill of Fond du Lac. Police say Terrill contacted an energized line while helping with recovery efforts on the island.

Terrill worked for Michels Corporation.

The results of an autopsy are pending.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Katlyn Holt

Meet Door County Reporter Katlyn Holt