Individual killed after working on cable repairs following Washington Island tornado

WASHINGTON ISLAND (NBC 26) — Washington Island Police say an individual was killed after helping repair cables caused by an EF1 tornado.

Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an electrocution at the intersection of Michigan and Rangeline Roads at approximately 7:57 a.m. on May 25.

Police say live-saving measures were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old James C. Terrill of Fond du Lac. Police say Terrill contacted an energized line while helping with recovery efforts on the island.

Terrill worked for Michels Corporation.

The results of an autopsy are pending.