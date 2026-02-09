Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Victim identified in deadly Door County crash

SEVASTOPOL (NBC 26) — The victim of a fatal car crash Friday night has been identified as 23-year-old Stephen Stamm of Egg Harbor, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 57 in the Town of Sevastopol just after 8:30 p.m.

Officials say Stamm was traveling north when he left the road and hit a utility pole. Stamm was the only person in the car.

Deputies say an autopsy was conducted on Monday, but results are still pending. The incident remains under investigation.

