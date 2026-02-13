UPDATE: Deputies identify man who died in Door County farming accident

UPDATE: The victim of a deadly farming accident in the Town of Forestville has been identified as 50-year-old Wilson Duarte Martinez of Forestville, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Officials believe a large bale grabber attachment became disconnected from a front-end loader and fell on top of the man.

The incident remains under investigation. Results from an autopsy conducted on Friday are pending, deputies say.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A man died in a farming accident Thursday in the Town of Forestville, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called just after 3:30 p.m. to Jerseyland Dairy LLC farm, located in the 7000 block of Old Elm Road.

Sheriffs say they located a deceased man who was trapped underneath a piece of farm machinery.

NBC 26 reached out to the owners of the farm, who said they have no comment at this time.

According to the Door County Sheriff's Office, the incident is currently under investigation.