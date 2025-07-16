Update: 'Active scene' in Sturgeon Bay resolved, officials say

UPDATE: The scene is clear and neighbors no longer need to avoid the area, according to an update from the Door County Sheriff's Office.

— — —

The Door County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of South Duluth Avenue and West Spruce Drive in Sturgeon Bay due to what it calls an active scene.

Hanna Lopez/NBC 26

The incident is near a Target on the city's south side.

Our crew on scene was told by the sheriff's office that the incident began with a welfare check for someone who was due to report to court this morning.

This is a developing situation. Please stay with NBC 26 for updates.