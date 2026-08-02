Two kayakers missing near Washington Island after going out without life jackets

Search operations are ongoing with assistance from multiple agencies across Door County.

Washington Island emergency crews are searching for two missing kayakers who went out on the water without life jackets and never returned.

Washington Island Fire, Washington Island Ambulance and Washington Island Police were dispatched at approximately 6:48 p.m. Saturday to the area of Wickman Drive after receiving a report of the two missing individuals.

Officers arrived and initiated a water search and drone operation. Water search operations were suspended at 9:58 p.m. Saturday due to light conditions.

The U.S. Coast Guard and ground searches continued until 2:30 a.m. Sunday before resuming at 7 a.m.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search operations.

The search is continuing with assistance from the Washington Island Fire Department, Egg Harbor Fire Department, Ephraim Fire Department, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department, Gibraltar K-9 Search Team, Jacksonport Fire Department, Gibraltar Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Door County Sheriff's Office and Door County Emergency Management.

The missing male is described as a 20-year-old, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 195 pounds, with brown hair and wearing khaki shorts. The missing female is described as a 20-year-old, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and 95 pounds, with brown hair, possibly wearing a teal or red/pink swimsuit.

Search operations will continue until further notice.

