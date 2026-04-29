Two hurt in fiery Door County crash

NASEWAUPEE (NBC 26) — Two people were injured Tuesday evening when a pickup truck towing a trailer left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire in Door County, authorities said.

The crash happened about 5:20 p.m. on County Road S at Tagge Road in the Town of Nasewaupee, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived to find the driver lying outside the vehicle. The passenger had been pulled from the truck before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators said the northbound pickup crossed into the southbound lane, went off the road and hit the tree, sparking the fire.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital in Green Bay, sheriffs said. Their conditions have not been released.

County Road S was closed for several hours and reopened shortly before 9 p.m Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation.