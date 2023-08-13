The Door County fair saw large crowds for its' 152nd year

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wrapping up its 152nd year, the Door County Fair continues to be a popular summer event.

With plenty of rides, music performances, popular fair-food, and all types of entertainment, this year’s fair had a pretty good turnout according to Tom Ash, the president of the Door County Fair Board.

"This midway was packed. I mean, it was probably one of the biggest nights I've seen of the Door County Fair in the last eight to ten years," recalled Ash about Saturday night.

Ash says the last day of the fair packs a lot of excitement.

"The long-standing tradition of the Door County demolition derby, will fill our grandstand..." said Ash.

Fair-goers said the demolition derby was a “must-see.”

Fans started arriving around 10 a.m on Sunday to save a seat for the highly anticipated event.

Kailani Ruella was visiting the derby with her family and said she was excited for this year’s show after attending in the past.

"They're like cheering and they're yelling and like trying to vote," Ruella said, describing crowds from past years.

Ruella says things can get pretty wild.

"They like crash and beat each other until they break down," said Ruella.

Eli and Bob Konrad were also excited about the event. Bob was a driver for the demolition derby in the past.

"People are standing up and cheering for whoever they come here to see and it's like a family thing basically," said Bob Konrad.

If you want to know what the derby is like, Eli Konrad, put it into three words.

"Fun, action packed…crashing,” said Eli Konrad.

