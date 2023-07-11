Summer Library Collaborative gets gears turning for underwater robotics

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Kids in Door County have the opportunity to spend their summer playing with robotics underwater.

The unique partnership between the Door County Maritime Museum, United Way of Door County, and the Door County libraries is making the experience possible.

"It's a way bigger picture than just throw the robot in the water and have fun," said Timmie Sinclair.

Sinclair works for United Way and is the lead remote-operated vehicle, also known as R.O.V. instructor for the program.

"I like being able to give students not only a skill but an opportunity to use that skill," said Sinclair.

Students going into the fourth through the eighth grade in the fall can attend a free build and pilot R.O.V. Workshop.

They'll be at various locations throughout the county. Students interested in the program can visit the Door County Maritime Museum website for the full schedule list of dates and locations.

“It's being done across the county because then, what, wherever somebody lives, we're going to them rather than them having to come to us," said Megan Dietz of the Door County Maritime Museum.

The event can be held for free thanks to the Sturgeon Bay Breakfast Rotary Club and the United Way of Door County providing donations.

Andrea Stromeyer, the education programs manager for the Door County Maritime Museum says these programs are perfect for beginners.

"They are designed to get your feet- or your R.O.V. wet most especially and get you good introductory to what our views are all about," said Stromeyer.

Her daughter, Elizabeth, demonstrated the R.O.V. which she said was fun.

"If you’re not sure about it yet, go to one of the library programs it's only two hours of your time," said Elizabeth Stromeyer.

