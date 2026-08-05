Sturgeon Bay woman killed after being struck by vehicle Monday

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A 75-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman died Monday after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 11 a.m. Monday to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Michigan Street.

Emergency crews found the 75-year-old woman unresponsive in the south portion of the intersection. She was taken to a Green Bay medical facility, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the driver — a 73-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman — said she was watching a group of pedestrians crossing another portion of the intersection and waiting to see which direction they would go. She said after the group made its decision, she turned left and struck the victim, who was walking from west to east.