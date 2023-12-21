'Sturgeon Bay used to be a drive-by community, it's a drive-to community now': NEW Door Co. Boardwalk

Video shows the 21,000 square-foot Door County Boardwalk.

Scott Virlee and Steven Estes along with their families have made the space into what it is today.

A re-imagined space that'll be known as the Door County Boardwalk has a little something for everybody. I’m your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt with what this space will bring to the Door County area.

"[A] long time in the making and we're just very excited to be doing this," said Madeline Estes, manager of Door County Boardwalk.

Estes and Scott Virlee, one of the owners, said it has taken more than two years of planning to make their project come to life.

"We're just excited to offer a venue where people can come hang out. We have the golf simulators, the axe throwing, full restaurant, bar, the gala side," Virlee said.

A ribbon cutting was held on December 20th, in the building that had previously stood abandoned, according to Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward.

Now it hosts the Door County Gala, Door County Sandbox and Virlee Gunworks Shooting Center next door.

Ward says when city hall reviewed the comprehensive plan, they noticed many abandoned buildings and the decision by Scott Virlee and Steven Estes to take on this 21,000 square foot project will be huge for the area.

"The other thing in a comprehensive plan was people said we need entertainment venues," he said.

The addition of the Door County Boardwalk helps with the goals of the city moving forward, Ward said.

"We came here in 2001…this building was abandoned at that time. So, it's been 20 years, and nothing's happened here,” he said. “Sturgeon Bay used to be a drive-by community, it's a drive-to community now."

Steven Estes says he estimates the Door County Boardwalk will bring about 45-50 to jobs to the county. Click here for more information.