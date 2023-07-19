Sturgeon Bay summer school hosts lemonade stand for new playground

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Lemonade stands are a time-honored summer tradition.

“Because what kid doesn't want to have a lemonade stand," said Mandy Schoeneman, an instructor for the Sturgeon Bay summer school program.

Schoeneman helped her students learn about many aspects of running a business this summer.

"We've raised $4,350. So today, we're hoping to get up, get another 60 of these so we can hit that $5,000 goal," said Schoeneman.

The students have made bracelets, scrunchies, and hand-painted rocks in addition to the lemonade.

"We all make it-- yea we all teamed up and did it," said a group of kids from the Sturgeon Bay summer school.

Students hope to raise 1.5 million dollars for a new playground at Sunrise Elementary School and two new playgrounds at Sawyer Elementary.

They are also excepting donations towards their goal.

Sunrise Elementary School principal, Katie Smullen, said the students have worked hard.

"They just take the time and effort and they really want to see a beautiful new playground for themselves, for others, for their little brothers and sisters, in the future for years and years to come. So I’m really proud of them," said Smullen.

The current playground equipment is more than 25 years old.

The playgrounds at these schools are chipped and worn, but most importantly they are not A.D.A. accessible, leaving some students out of the fun.

Atlanta Enhart and her son Phoenix know the struggle of these outdated playgrounds.

"It's not just about him it's about who comes after him too," said Atlanta Enhart.

Entering the first grade, Phoenix is limited by the current equipment.

"He'll be included which is a big thing. He likes being treated like everyone else," said Enhart in regard to the new playground equipment.

Phoenix said he is excited about the idea of a new playground.

"And I can play with my friends!" said Phoenix Enhart.

One thing is certain, these students have learned a lot in the process.

"It's teaching like an entrepreneurial you know, spirit for these kids. They take on--I think they're gonna take ownership more in their playground by you know, raising money for their playground," said Schoeneman.

