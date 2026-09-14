Sturgeon Bay officer suffers minor Injuries after squad car crash

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A Sturgeon Bay police officer suffered minor injuries after a 29-year-old man led authorities on a chase in Door County, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.

Police said officers assisted sheriff’s deputies around 12:20 p.m. Saturday in locating the driver of a vehicle that allegedly rear-ended another vehicle on State Highway 57 near Jorns Road.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle exited Highway 42/57 at the Michigan Street roundabout and traveled west before striking a Sturgeon Bay police squad car head-on and coming to a stop. A second squad car boxed the suspect in from behind.

Police said the suspect told officers he had a gun and ignored commands. After repeated commands, the man exited the vehicle without a weapon but continued walking toward officers and refused orders to stop. Officers then used a taser to bring him under control.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Bailey’s Harbor, was not injured. He was arrested and taken to the Door County Jail, where he is expected to face charges.

One officer suffered minor injuries in the head-on crash and was later released, police said.