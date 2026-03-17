Stuck inside no more: Door county residents tackle snow and reopen shops

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — After Monday’s blizzard left homes snowed in and businesses closed, neighbors and business owners were back outside Tuesday, eager to dig out and reopen.

With more than 33 inches of snow on the ground, residents like Isaiah Fehring were out shoveling driveways, sidewalks, and clearing the storm’s aftermath.

"I thought it was a good idea to come out here today, shovel, get everything at least somewhat back to normal," Fehring said.

Monday’s blizzard left him feeling a bit on edge. "It was pretty intimidating, especially in the morning when we had a bunch of messages saying everything's on alert."

Just a block away, the Door County Fire Company reopened Tuesday after clearing a path that allowed employees to return safely and customers to come inside.

"I know there's a lot of people off of work that are still digging out that have just been cooped up for the last two days that might be looking to do something," Kyle Sheehy, owner of Door County Fire Company said.

Sheehy says he and his wife even picked up employees Tuesday to help get the business up and running again.

"We're not necessarily recommending people venture out. The roads still aren't great. We want to make sure the snow plow drivers are able to do their job, and we want everybody to be safe," Sheehy said.

The highway department says it could take about a week to fully clean up after the storm and is asking neighbors to stay patient while crews work.