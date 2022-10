DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport.

According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours.

The Door County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident.

Scanner traffic alleges a house attached to Mr. G's Logan Creek Grille is the structure on fire.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided when more information is known.