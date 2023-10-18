Stronger than ever: Sturgeon Bay High School Quarterback has impressive statistics going in to playoffs

The video shows Sturgeon Bay High School quarterback, Danny Lodl, practicing with his team for playoffs.

After a season ending ankle injury last year, Lodl has come back even stronger.

Lodl is currently ranked number one for passing yards in the state of Wisconsin.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Ranked number one in the state for passing yards, Sturgeon Bay senior Danny Lodl is in a much different position this season than last, and he says it wasn't easy to make it to this point. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt with more on what he's doing on the field.

"It was like a seven-month recovery, a lot of therapy a lot of rehab," said Lodl.

After a season-ending ankle injury last year, Danny Lodl said he wasn't sure what was next for his football career.

"Wasn't expecting to play this season but we made stuff happen," said Lodl.

After two surgeries, countless doctor’s visits, and putting time into his ankle, which had been dislocated and fractured in three areas from a tackle gone wrong, Lodl said the support of his teammates made him determined to get back on the field.

Carl Waterstreet, the Varsity Football Coach for Sturgeon Bay, says Lodl is a special player.

"He's the kind that… kind of lays it all on the field," said Waterstreet.

Waterstreet says he remembers the injury like it was yesterday and he is proud of the recovery Lodl has made.

"He's determined, he's goal orientated and everything that you're looking for in an 18-year-old kid coming out of high school and solid leader of our team," said Waterstreet.

Currently ranked number one in the state for passing yards, Lodl says he feels great, but he wasn't always confident in the recovery period.

"Put my mind through [a] positive mindset and battled through it and got better," said Lodl.

Now Lodl says the stats don't mean too much to him he'd rather focus on his future and possibly continuing his football career.

"I don't really look at the stats too much, trying to focus on college. We’ll see what the future brings us," said Lodl.

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers take on the Wrightstown Tigers this Friday at 7:00. You can watch that game right here on T.V. 32. In Sturgeon Bay, Katlyn Holt, NBC 26.