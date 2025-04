STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — The venerable SS Badger arrived in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday afternoon to undergo planned repairs.

The Badger, a mainstay of Lake Michigan, was initially planning to arrive on Tuesday, but inclement weather delayed the trip for 24 hours.

The ship will enter dry dock, where crews will have better access to its propeller shaft, official said.

