Southern Door Schools sees heightened security following threatening emails

SOUTHERN DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Schools within the Southern Door County School District saw heightened security on Monday following the report of a threatening email being sent to students.

In a release sent to families, the school district stated they were informed at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, of a threatening email that was being shared with some high school students. The email did not originate from a Southern Door email account.

A short time after the email was discovered, the Door County Sheriff's Department was notified of the threat, along with students that received the threatening email. The Door County Sheriff's Department provided additional security for the school day on Monday, May 1 as a precautionary measure.

In response, the Southern Door County School District wrote,

The Southern Door County School District takes any threat seriously; student safety is our top priority. The district, along with authorities, will be investigating the source of the threatening email. This information concerns all involved, and we encourage you to talk to your children about the importance of reporting any concerning behavior.

This threat follows news that a "hit list" was found at Sturgeon Bay Schools last week.