Southern Door School District says most funds recovered after scam

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Southern Door County School District says it has recovered most of the money lost in a phishing scam that affected the district in November 2025.

District officials said they discovered the fraud shortly after funds were sent in response to a fake invoice and immediately contacted law enforcement, cooperating throughout the investigation.

The district announced Wednesday that an Ohio woman was charged earlier this week with two felony counts related to the case. Officials noted the school district was one of several victims of the alleged scheme.

The district said it has since reviewed and strengthened its financial and cybersecurity procedures. Officials added that the losses were recovered except for the insurance deductible.