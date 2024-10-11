Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay high schools teaming up for hurricane relief efforts

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay high schools are teaming up to raise funds to support those impacted by recent hurricanes in Florida.

In a news release Friday, the Southern Door County School District said the fundraiser will be centered around two upcoming sporting events between Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay. The fundraiser kicks off at Friday night's football game at Sturgeon Bay High School and will continue Tuesday night during the Southern Door High School volleyball game.

District leaders say all ticket sale proceeds at the two games will be going directly to hurricane relief.

In addition, both schools will be accepting donations online. You can make a donation at this link HERE or by scanning the QR code below.

Southern Door County School District

"We believe in the strength of our community and the importance of standing together in times of need," Sturgeon Bay Athletic Director Jon Dupuis said in the release. "These events provide an opportunity for our students, families, and fans to make a meaningful impact."

"We encourage everyone to attend the games, cheer on our teams, and contribute to a worthy cause," Southern Door Athletic Director Ben Kline said in the release. "Every dollar counts, and together, we can make a difference."