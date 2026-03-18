DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Across Door County, some neighbors have been snowed in since Sunday. The storm cleanup in the county continued Wednesday as crews worked to clear heavy snow.

In Fish Creek, one couple refused to stay snowbound.

Watch below to learn more about the adventures and challenges neighbors went through during the storm:

Snowshoeing for survival: Some turn snowbound struggles into adventure, while others face serious challenges

"We just don't believe in getting snowed in. We're gonna hike and do whatever outside," Phil Clampitt said.

Clampitt and his wife have spent the last three days snowshoeing around their neighborhood.

He says they decided to take matters into their own hands rather than wait to be dug out.

"We just didn't expect to be snowshoeing for survival," Clampitt said.

They even managed to turn their snowy adventure into a lunch date.

"We have the snowshoes so we just went outside our garage and snowshoed down to the bar and had lunch," Clampitt said.

But back in Sturgeon Bay, the situation was more serious for residents at Big Hill Regency House.

Judy Hood says the snow piled so high it completely blocked the view from the lobby windows.

"I'd look out... you couldn't see anything. Windows were so full of snow," Judy Hood said.

Nancy Bloom says her situation was even more concerning, as a mobility issue left her on edge after being stuck inside for two days.

"I had to call the paramedics to get me up so I would have had to sit on the floor until they could get through and that was not a pleasant thought," Nancy Bloom said.

On Wednesday, Door County declared a state of emergency in response to the winter storm.