Snow-way! Clubs excited that snowmobile trails are now open in Door County

Video shows the Southern Door Snow Travelers taking their first ride of the season.

Following last weeks blizzard, three of the four trails are now open.

Last year, snowmobiling trails in Door County were only open for two weeks.

With three of the four snowmobiling trails now open in Door County, the frigid temperatures aren't keeping people off the trails. I’m your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn holt with what the Southern Door Snow Travelers had to say.

"My family's involved from day on," said Counard.

Jason Counard says he is the trail boss of the Southern Door Snow Travelers.

"My grandpa was one of the people that started this club back in the 60s," said Counard.

Counard says a lot of work goes into prepping trails for the season. He says they need at least six inches of snow to take out their trail groomer. Club member Mario showed me how it packs down the snow and smooths it out.

"We have 42 miles of trail. Door county we have 250 miles of trail and seven clubs. So yeah, there's a lot of volunteers," explained Counard.

Tim Kazmierczak, the Door County Parks Manager and Door County Snowmobile Coordinator for the state of Wisconsin, Says the snow is a welcome sight.

"We were just talking about two weeks ago… are we gonna get snow? Are we gonna get snow?" said Kazmierczak.

Last year, Kazmierczak says the trails were only open for two weeks and he hopes this season will be different.

"Northern zone, oddly enough is still closed due to water but the three other trails are open," said Kazmierczak.

All three of those trails, located south of county road EE.

Kazmierczak says the trails are checked daily to make sure they are safe but personal responsibility is also key.

The state D.N.R. sayslast year, ten people died in snowmobile crashes involving alcohol.

"You may not feel anything, but your family is going to hurt because of it," said Kazmierczak.

