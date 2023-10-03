Setting the Stage: Northern Sky Theater shows what indoor facility has to offer

For years, Northern Sky shows were primarily performed at Peninsula State Park on an outdoor stage

Many locals and visitors are yet to experience the indoor space, but it brings an opportunity to enhance the viewing experience in many different ways.

The Northern Sky Theater will continue performances of their current show, “When Pigs Fly,” Monday-Saturday until October 21st.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I’ve been with this theater before it was a theater. I've been here 50 years now," said Heidi.

Doc Heidi is the co-founder of the Northern Sky Theater, and he says seeing the transformation of this group has been an honor.

Located in Fish Creek, Northern Sky is unique to other theaters.

"Almost all of our shows are set in Wisconsin and have Wisconsin themes," said Heidi.

For years, Northern Sky shows were primarily performed at Peninsula State Park on an outdoor stage.

The group tells me that many locals and visitors are yet to experience the indoor space, but it brings an opportunity to enhance the viewing experience in many different ways.

"We're still educating our audience to know this space exists... it’s new," explained Becker.

Lee Becker is not only an actor but also a playwright with the Northern Sky Theater and he says the indoor theater was completed in 2019.

With 448 seats, Holly Feldman, the associate managing director says there isn't a bad seat in the house.

"We had an acoustician who studied this space, made sure that every single seat is a seat you can hear really clearly from, we have a loop system so people who have hearing aids or need any hearing assistance can hook right into our system," said Feldman.

The community helped to raise more than $8 million for this facility and Feldman says it’s important that everyone can appreciate it.

"Some folks who are maybe getting a little bit older and they just don't necessarily want to traverse you know, going into the woods or they get a little cold at night and so here they can come to this state-of-the-art, climate-controlled facility where they can come with ease," said Feldman.

Amy Chaffee is a performer in the current show "When Pigs Fly," at the theater.

"I’ve never been in a space like this," said Chaffee.

As a professor at Tulane and an experienced performer, she says Northern Sky has a lot to offer and for people to learn.

"That's a big part of this populist mission of this company is to reach out to Wisconsinites and keep them informed and proud of and connected to their heritage and their narrative," said Chaffee.

The Northern Sky Theater will continue performances of their current show, “When Pigs Fly,” Monday-Saturday until October 21st.