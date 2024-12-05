Second fire in the town of Nasewaupee kills one

TOWN OF NASEWAUPEE (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a house fire in the town of Nasewaupee on Wednesday night, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after another person died in another house fire, in the same town, on Wednesday morning.

In a news release, deputies say the call came in just after 7:25 p.m. for a house fire at the 2000 block of Cloverleaf Road in the town of Nasewaupee.

Firefighters say they found the home engulfed in flames. Two people were able to get out and were taken to the nearby hospital to be checked.

According to the release, another person was in the home and was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.

