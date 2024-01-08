Safety First: Door County gets ready for first major snowfall

Video shows the Door County community getting ready for Tuesday's predicted snow storm

The City of Sturgeon Bay's municipal services have about 13 men planning to work Tuesday in order to clear the roads.

If you don't have to travel tomorrow, the director of municipal services urges you not to.

Several inches of snow are expected to fall over the next 24 hours and people here in Door County say they're ready. I’m your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt and I’m talking to some locals and crews about how they're getting ready.

"They say it's coming...so we've got to be prepared," said Gonzalez.

Gil Gonzalez, says he made sure to stop at the Ace Hardware in Sturgeon Bay, after listening to the weather forecast for Tuesday’s storm.

"it's kind of mixed feelings, you know, you got to do a lot of shoveling, snow blowing. so, you know, but it's exciting,” said Gonzalez.

And Gonzalez isn't the only one preparing for the snowy conditions.

Mike Barker, the director of municipal services says they plan to have the first crews out plowing very early in the morning.

"The main roads through downtown all the roads that lead up to the highway…. those are our first priorities, also around the hospitals and schools," said Barker.

Barker says if you don't need to be out on the roads Tuesday then avoid it if you can.

"If they see our trucks coming, give them a little extra room, if possible,” said Barker. "Our plows go right to the center line, that way we don't have a mound of snow in the middle."

Barker says he understands the excitement of the first snowstorm of the season.

“A lot of people, myself included, you see fresh snow it's cool to go out there and just drive around a little bit,” said Barker, “The way it's supposed to be falling is very early in the morning through later in the evening. So, I would expect this to have a very long day tomorrow.”

Barker says they should have around 13 staff members working to clear up roads during the storm.

Others are getting ready for the storm.

"The first big storm is always the hardest to get ready for,” said Mraz, "Just some supplies, some scrapers and de-icer getting ready for the storm."

Marty Mraz works for a group that he says plows much of the business district in Sturgeon Bay and he expects the storm to make them pretty busy.

“We're going to be active probably Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to and into Saturday,” said Mraz.

Barker urges people to avoid parking on the street if possible so crews are able to push the snow all the way back to the curb and to allow yourself extra time if you have to drive during the storm.

“We consider our main roads first, so any roads through neighborhoods will be plowed after the main roads,” explained Barker.

Barker says if anyone who lives in Sturgeon Bay has questions or concerns about the storm and plowing they can call municipal services.