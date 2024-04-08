Referendums rejected: Three Door County Towns say no to broadband referendums

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — It's been almost a week since broadband referendums were rejected by three towns in Door County.



In the spring election, Brussels, Union and Gardner all had referendums regarding broadband on the ballot, but they didn't pass in each community.

Town of Brussels Chairman, Joe Wautier, says he didn't know how the community would react to the referendums.

Brightspeed, the provider selected by these three towns’ Request for proposals, say it does not end its partnership to bring fiber broadband networks to these communities in the future.

Broadband is a complicated subject that many people have strong opinions about.

"I really had no idea. I haven't heard a lot. I didn't hear a lot of discussion and i will. Nothing surprises me anymore," said Wautier.

These three communities, along with the village of Forestville, formed the B.U.G.-F Joint Committee for Broadband,

Door County Broadband Coordinator, Jessica Hatch, explained how she helps communities work and find ISP partners to build out fiber services to the rural areas throughout Door County.

"They're really working together to find a holistic approach to make sure that all locations throughout Door County are served and have internet services at each location," said Hatch.

According to a F.A.Q. posted for the public, the internet service provider (ISP) committed to covering 25% of the project's cost for each town, additionally, towns would apply for a grant from BEAD(broadband equity access & deployment) program, aiming to secure 50% of the project cost and the remaining balance would fall on each town.

Each town would then determine their contribution, ranging from 25% to a full waiver of the remaining amount.

"The difference at that time would be that the federal funds that are available right now are going to be available in this very short window," said Hatch.

The recommended course of action for towns facing financial gaps is to explore borrowing options. Specifically, the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL) was suggested as a lending source.

Wautier says, there are two sides to the referendum, and some don't want to pay the additional taxes, but they will have it on the agenda at their April 16th board meeting.

"To get business in and different things,I think we need to we need the internet but doesn't look like it's gonna happen right now," said Wautier

