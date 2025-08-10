Red Cross Shelter opens in Sister Bay following Saturday storms

SISTER BAY (NBC 26) — The Red Cross Shelter in Sister Bay is open Saturday night following storms that hit the area earlier in the day, according to a Facebook post from Door County Emergency Management.

"Whether you're in need of shelter, power, or simply a place to regroup, we’re here for you," the post said. "Please share this post to help spread the word to anyone who may need assistance tonight."

The shelter is located at the Sister Bay Fire Department, at 2258 Mill Rd in Sister Bay.

As of Saturday night, the WPS outage map showed several without power in the northern Door County area.

A post from the Cana Island Lighthouse showed tree damage on the island, which is located just off the Door County peninsula in Lake Michigan near Bailey's Harbor.

Another post from the same account said it would be 11:00 p.m. or later before crews reach the Cana Island parking lot where guests and staff are waiting.