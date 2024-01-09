Ready, set, wait: Sturgeon Bay municipal services hold off on plowing roads

Video shows the city of Sturgeon Bay's municipal services vehicles ready to go on Tuesday.

A lack of snow sticking to the ground during the day, made it unnecessary for their crews to plow the area.

They will continue monitoring the weather into the evening.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Municipal services and businesses in Sturgeon Bay were ready for what we thought would be the first major snowfall of the season. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt, with how those groups are now feeling.

"It was all in the forecast and we planned for a snow event," said Wiegand.

Steve Wiegand, the crew supervisor for the city of Sturgeon Bay's municipal services, says there was no need for their crews to plow the streets today, following rain and temperatures around 34 degrees.

"We always try to do our best to prepare for any on-coming events with the snow because it just it's a lot easier to have things... all your ducks in a row," said Wiegand.

Wiegand says in a way, the lack of snow is fortunate; helping to save fuel, salt, and time.

The municipal services crew will continue monitoring forecasts as we move into the evening hours and in case more snow starts to stick or ice forms.

“We'll be ready for that,” said Wiegand, “our most important thing is to get people to their destination safely.”

Municipal services will continue to monitor the weather and will assign crews to maintain the roads accordingly so that people can get to work [safely.]