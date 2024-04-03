Powerless in many areas of the Peninsula and Island

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Public Service datashows power is still out for many across the county.



Video shows a homeowner and local business employee in Fish Creek discussing the struggles of power outage

WPS told NBC 26 that Door County and the Sturgeon Bay area have been one of the hardest hit

From Forestville to Gills Rock, to Washington Island, the storm knocked out power.

"I really don't even anticipate will have power back before tomorrow," said Sherman.

Angela Sherman of Fish Creek says she's seen this before from a spring storm and knows it's hard on the power crews.

"The extent of the outages right now in Door County and Fish Creek in all of Northeastern Wisconsin, those energy teams, they are stretched as thin as can be," said Sherman.

The Shermans say they're homesteaders and luckily, have a few generators.

"We have that to take care of our newly hatched chicks in our garage and keep them warm,” explained Sherman.

A challenge for homeowners and businesses.

Madan Tsapa, a part owner of the BP [gas station] down the road, says they had to close.

"No power not only for us. It's bad for customers also. Yeah. Too many customers they came in the went back because of gasoline," explained Tsapa.

I reached out to WPS in Sturgeon Bay but have not yet heard back.


