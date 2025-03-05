Potential to score big before the NFL Draft? Door County real estate agency says now’s the time to sell

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As we get closer to the NFL draft in Green Bay, one real estate agency in Door County is saying this is the time to make a play and sell your home or at least consider it.



Owner of Sunnypoint Real Estate Leif Lautenbach explains if the draft has been a factor in people selling their homes

Terri Balistriere the owner of Express Realty in Bellevue describes the trends she's seeing closer to Lambeau Field

Al Koenig a SunnyPoint Real Estate broker explains how this might be a one in a lifetime opportunity

With only 51 days left until the NFL Draft, a Door County real estate agency suggests that now is a great time to list your home.

"It's common sense if you will you know that we could take advantage of marketing to potential sellers" Leif

Lautenbach the owner of Sunnypoint Real Estate said.

He says it's there's never a bad time to sell your home, but during the NFL Draft, the opportunity is even greater.

"Of course with the influence of the NFL draft we're gonna have over 250,000 guest that are coming to Door County" Lautenbach said.

NBC26 asked if the NFL Draft has been a factor in people deciding to put their homes up for sale.

"Absolutely we've been getting a lot of calls over the last three, four, five weeks people asking us to come out and look at their property" Lautenbach said.

Closer to Lambeau Field, Terri Balistriere, the owner of Express Realty in Bellevue, says she's been seeing more people putting their homes on the market ahead of the NFL Draft.

"With the increased interest in people wanting to purchase them for Vrbo or Airbnb for the draft, I'm seeing an uptick" Balistriere said.

Not everyone necessarily agrees that the draft hype will lead to sales. I spoke with several other real estate firms in Door County, and they say spring is always a hot market, so the draft may not have that big of an impact.

But SunnyPoint Real Estate broker Al Koenig says he doesn’t think homeowners realize what a huge opportunity this is

"I think they haven't realized that this is a big once in a lifetime opportunity. Now is time because of the extra viewership that they're going to be seeing" Koenig said.

Sunnypoint says they'll be sending out fliers later this week to encourage people to get ready to sell before the draft.