Planning for their futures: Door County students learn about careers through Manufacturing Day

Video shows high school students touring local manufacturers on manufacturing day in Door County.

The tour was organized by the Door County Economic Development Corporation.

The tour shows students the different careers that are involved in manufacturing and helps bring interest for future careers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With October being manufacturing month in Wisconsin, the Door County Economic Development Corporation put together an opportunity for students. I’m your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt with a look into what the day had to offer.

"I came here and I kind of found my spot," said Tristani.

Dominic Tristani and Wesley Tounard are student apprentices at TTX in Sturgeon Bay.

Tristani said that coming on this tour sold him on wanting to become a welder...

"Coming here kind of gave me a visual look of what i was going to get myself into."

High school students from Southern Door, Sturgeon Bay, Gibraltar, Algoma, and Sevastopol made their way to twelve different manufacturers.

Casey Bieri, the Human Resource Specialist with TTX says the tour shows students the different careers that are involved in manufacturing and helps bring interest for future careers.

We wanted to know how many employees that look to bring in on an average year.

"Usually, it's between 30 and 50 people a year that we're looking to bring on especially the last couple of years because of our growth," said Bieri.

Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says they have been putting on this trip since 2018.

"It exposes kids to opportunities that they might not know exist and it also allows for businesses to connect with the students to share with them the careers and what they make," said Mallien.

For students like Dominic and Wesley, it provided them with an opportunity to get a head start on their future.

"I would suggest looking around, take visuals of things other people may not notice," said Tounard.

"Try out new things, it's the only way to find out is trying something new," said Tristani.

The Door County Economic Development Corporation encourages the students who visited today to review the company profiles they received on each business and to reach out for future opportunities.

