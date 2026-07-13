Person dies after swimming incident near Door County park

TOWN OF SEVASTOPOL (NBC 26) — A person died Sunday after falling unconscious while swimming near George Pinney County Park in Door County, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched around 2:50 p.m. Sunday to a report of a swimmer in distress near a boat adjacent to the county park in the Town of Sevastopol.

According to authorities, one of the swimmers called out for a life buoy. Shortly afterward, another person on the boat pulled the unconscious swimmer from the water and helped bring them back to the boat, where lifesaving measures were performed.

The boat returned to the park, and the swimmer was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, authorities said.