Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 57 in Door County

TOWN OF SEVASTOPOL (NBC 26) — An 83-year-old woman from Sturgeon Bay was killed in a pedestrian crash Monday night on State Highway 57 in Door County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they were notified just before 8 p.m. Monday of a crash involving a pedestrian and one vehicle on State Highway 57 near County Road P in the Town of Sevastopol.

Investigators believe a 72-year-old woman from Ferndale, Washington, was traveling northbound when her vehicle struck the 83-year-old woman, who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The Washington woman and the three passengers in her vehicle were not hurt.

The Door County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Erika May of Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said May was crossing the highway and heading east toward a parking lot.

The crash remains under investigation.