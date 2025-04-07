Peach Barn’s ‘Draft Pick’ gets ready for the NFL Draft

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — At Peach Barn Farmhouse and Brewery, they say the timing couldn't have been more perfect. They were set to release a new craft beer, just in time for the NFL Draft.



Each year, Peach Barn Farmhouse and Brewery owner Jason White and his team expand their selection on tap. This year, as they were planning a new release, they realized they had the perfect opportunity.

"It kinda lined up that the Draft was at the same time, and we’re like, okay, we’re gonna roll out our Pilsner with lime this year. Might as well make it a draft beer," White said.

The brewery is releasing a craft beer called the "Draft Pick."

"We haven’t told a lot of people we’re releasing this, so it’s kinda been a kept secret," White said.

So far, Peach Barn has brewed about 1,200 cans of the Draft Pick beer. White says, with an opportunity like this, how could they not get in on the action?

"The Draft coming to Green Bay, I think, is a big Wisconsin thing," White said.

Because of the Draft, they'll be opening their doors seven days a week, two weeks earlier than usual. Down Highway 42 in Egg Harbor, Mainstreet Market is already carrying the new beer.

"A lot of businesses are opening up earlier than they normally would because of the Draft, so that’s just gonna be great for Door County," Owner Sam Northrop said.

Northrop says he's hoping the Draft will bring more attention to everything they have to offer.

"We hope that the Draft brings a lot more people here—people that wouldn’t normally visit Door County—and we’d love to have them be here and showcase our great local product," Northrop said.

Peach Barn says if the craft beer gets a good response from customers, they plan to keep it on tap all summer long.