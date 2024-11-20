One person killed following town of Egg Harbor crash in Door County, sheriff says

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 64-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay was killed following a crash in the town of Egg Harbor, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Door County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies were called regarding a crash on State Highway 42 just south of the Sunny Road intersection in the town of Egg Harbor.

Deputies say their initial investigation indicates that a 64-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay was heading south in a van when it crossed the center line, hitting an SUV going north.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old Sturgeon Bay man, was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital for treatment.

The drivers were the only occupants in both vehicles.

Deputies say the incident is still under investigation, and no other information is being released at this time pending family notification.