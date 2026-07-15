One dead after crash on Highway 42/57 in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — One person died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 42/57, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene on Highway 42/57 between Michigan and Alabama streets. The drivers, who were each the only occupants of their vehicles, were taken to a Green Bay hospital, where one later died. The other driver has since been released, police said.

Investigators believe a northbound vehicle driven by an 80-year-old man from Canada crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.