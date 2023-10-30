'Neighbors Helping Neighbors': Gibraltar Fire Department spearheads Community Emergency Response Team

Video shows staff of the Gibraltar Fire Department who are working to establish a CERT team.

Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges is asking anyone interested to contact him for more information.

Passing a criminal background check, completion of a 24-hour free hybrid course, and being at least 18 years of age are required to join the CERT team.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Gibraltar Fire Department is spearheading the mission of establishing a team to help with emergencies across the county. I’m your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt and this team is looking to add members now.

The Community Emergency Response Team or CERT is going to be a new addition in Door County's public safety.

CERT accepts everyone 18 or older that can pass a criminal background check.

Firefighter Jeff Heck says the CERT team will be a great addition to the county's emergency response.

"This is a way to create basically a database of people that will be willing to respond in that, in the event of a larger incident and so we will be able to communicate directly with them," said Heck.

To be a member of CERT, you have to pass a basic course which consists of 16 hours online and eight hours hands on.

They are also looking to add a Search and Rescue (SAR) component of CERT, which will train team members' dogs to help look for missing and endangered persons.

Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges says they are excited to get this underway.

"If you're interested, let us know as soon as possible so we can start organizing our class," said Bertges.

For more information on joining CERT, you can contact Chief Andy Bertges at (920) 421-3456 or abertges@gibraltarwi.gov.

