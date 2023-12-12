Neighborhood Connections: Egg Harbor Trails Initiative holds public input session for new trail systems

Video shows attendees at the public input session on December 12th.

Community members could view proposed trails and ask questions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Village of Egg Harbor, in partnership with the Town of Egg Harbor and the Town of Gibraltar is working alongside the National Park Service on a special project. I’m your Door County Neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt and this project is aiming to create a trail network spanning eleven miles, with the goal of connecting you and your neighbors.

"I was curious whether the proposed trail would end up affecting our property," said Martin.

Heidi Martin, along with many other community members attended one of the public input sessions for the Egg Harbor Trails Initiative.

Martin and her husband recently bought a property in Egg Harbor along one of the proposed routes.

"I’m a runner, walker, and biker so I’m in favor of the trails. I just wanted more information as to where the trails were going to be and what it was going to look like," said Martin.

Megan Sawyer, the Village Administrator for the Village of Egg Harbor has been helping with the planning and making the project become a reality and they welcome input from people who live here.

"What we're really lacking in the community is a connection that isn't dependent on cars, in terms of municipality to municipality," said Sawyer.

The towns of Gibraltar and Egg Harbor along with the Village of Egg Harbor are pursuing four off-road multi-use trails that will connect the Village of Egg Harbor with surrounding neighborhoods and municipalities, including an Egg Harbor to Fish Creek connection, where the area's school is located.

"That will be a network of trails to connect the county, from the south at Murphy Park all the way up to the Village of Sister Bay, “said Sawyer.

Patrick Lydon, a landscape architect from the National Park Service Rivers Trails and Conservation Assistance (RTCA) Program is working on this project.

“We are helping to understand the community input and feedback.,” said Lydon.

He says they have been working with a graduate student from Iowa State University to develop the conceptual designs.

"Taking that community-driven community input today and hopefully applying that to what's going to actually, hopefully, one day get built," said Lydon.

They had already gotten more than 1,000 survey responses before the morning information session, which he says is huge.

For Martin, she says she's excited about the project.

“Knowing the Door County community, it's very active and I think to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe, it should be a priority for this area,” said Martin.

Community feedback on the project is highly encouragedyou can take the survey here.